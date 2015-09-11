 Ako | Māori Television

Ako

  • Te Reo:Advanced

Series 4 repeats, Mondays, 2.30pm (R).

Series 5 repeats weekdays, 6.00pm (R).

A Māori Language Class for intermediate-level learners, presented by Pānia Papa. These classes are exclusive, they do not follow on from the previous class. To begin with, the viewers get a topic to watch and listen to. A language skill is then chosen (listening, reading, talking, writing), as a class activity. Several group activities will enforce that skill. There’s conversation, playing games, drama, story writing, song composition. The tutor will summarise all facets of the language that were covered in each class, to finish off the session.

A Māori language learning series targeting intermediate level speakers, with presenter Pānia Papa. (FINAL)

Ako, Series 6 Episode 54

Hōtaka 54 - Te rerehāngū me te rereāhua. A Māori language learning series targeting intermediate level speakers, with presenter Pānia Papa.

Ako, Series 6 Episode 53

Hōtaka 53 - Ngā pū 'mō' me 'ki'. A Māori language learning series targeting intermediate level speakers, with presenter Pānia Papa.

