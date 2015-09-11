Series 4 repeats, Mondays, 2.30pm (R).

Series 5 repeats weekdays, 6.00pm (R).

A Māori Language Class for intermediate-level learners, presented by Pānia Papa. These classes are exclusive, they do not follow on from the previous class. To begin with, the viewers get a topic to watch and listen to. A language skill is then chosen (listening, reading, talking, writing), as a class activity. Several group activities will enforce that skill. There’s conversation, playing games, drama, story writing, song composition. The tutor will summarise all facets of the language that were covered in each class, to finish off the session.

On Demand video available globally.