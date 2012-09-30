 Ahuwhenua 2012 | Māori Television

Ahuwhenua 2012

Returns, Thursdays 3.00pm from 02 March

Ahuwhenua Trophy BNZ Māori Excellence in Farming 2012. Follow along over the fields and into the cowsheds of the three finalists in the prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy: Kapenga M Trust (Rotorua), Tauhara Moana Trust (Taupō), and the Waewaetutuki 10 Wharepī Whānau Trust (Paengaroa). Learn about the history of the land and what the whānau are doing to make it more successful.

Find out how the smallest of the three Ahuwhenua finalists, Waewaetutuki 10 Wharepi Whānau Trust is exceeding benchmarks, tonight on Ahuwhenua Trophy – BNZ Maori Excellence in Dairy Farming Award 2012. (FINAL)

Providing benefits for its owners is what drives the Kapenga M Trust in the heart of Tuhourangi south of Rotorua. We learn why they were judged winners of the BNZ Maori Excellence in Dairy Farming Award for 2012 – Part 2.

Providing benefits for its owners is what drives the Kapenga M Trust in the heart of Tuhourangi south of Rotorua. We learn why they were judged winners of the BNZ Maori Excellence in Dairy Farming Award for 2012. (PREMIERE)

