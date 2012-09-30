Ahuwhenua, 2012

Returns, Thursdays 3.00pm from 02 March

Ahuwhenua Trophy BNZ Māori Excellence in Farming 2012. Follow along over the fields and into the cowsheds of the three finalists in the prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy: Kapenga M Trust (Rotorua), Tauhara Moana Trust (Taupō), and the Waewaetutuki 10 Wharepī Whānau Trust (Paengaroa). Learn about the history of the land and what the whānau are doing to make it more successful.

On Demand video available globally.