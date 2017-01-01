2KAHA
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Currently off air.
A studio show dedicated to everything positively Māori, featuring presenters Olly Coddington and Bree Peters with a fresh blend of content.
On Demand video available globally.
GRID is a fast moving half-hour magazine style programme presented in the English and Māori languages.
Morena! Join Kara Rickard and Tim Lambourne as they bring you the very latest in lifestyle from a M…
Weekdays, 9.30am.