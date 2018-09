Two families, one girl – Makaira’s birth father Pip is an important influence in her life, as are her tuakana and tungāne from this side, Dwayne, Kym and Tamararo. We see another side of Makaira as her older brothers and sisters prepare her for a coming of age experience. Tahuri struggles with the Matatini haka routine – much to the amusement of some members of his whānau.