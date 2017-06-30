Whānau Bake Off

Join host Kahurangi Maxwell on Whānau Bake Off for exquisite kai and friendly whānau competition. Amazing bakers share their finest recipes, tastiest dishes and most useful baking tips but who will win the whānau bragging rights?

Watch Now

TV show sub navigation

Whānau Bake Off

Episodes

View all Episodes »

You might also like

Facebook

Maori Television