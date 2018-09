Te Tēpu is a ‘must-watch’ for lovers of the Māori language. This half-hour current affairs show sees three panelists join Chris Winitana at the table to discuss a major issue of the week. The emphasis is on putting breaking news in context, and examining issues from Māori perspectives. Sundays, 6.00pm (R) on the Te Reo channel

Watch Now Favourite Log in to add this show as a favourite.