Haati GrassRoots Rugby

A weekly sports series following Club Rugby Teams across Aotearoa, focusing on Māori Teams across Aotearoa. Available On Demand.
In our final show for the season we will be bringing you all the finals action from Waikato, Wellington, Mid Canterbury and Otago. We also take a look at a new women's initiative "Battle of the Kaimais". Thanks for watching, it's been a great ride, see you next year! (FINAL)
The finals continue - we check out all the premier final action from Auckland, East Coast, Thames Valley, Horowhenua Kapiti and Canterbury. Who will find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!
Let's see who brings home the silverware this week! We check out all the premier final action from Counties Manukau, Whanganui, West Coast, Tasman and Southland.
Its finals time! Check out all the premier final action from Northland, North Harbour, Poverty Bay, North Otago and Southland - who reign will supreme and will bring home the silverware!
In Rotorua, recently promoted Marist St Michaels takes on near neighbours Waikite. Onewhero and Pukekohe face off in a Cancer Charity match, both teams playing in special jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the evening and Onewhero Captain, Courtney "Kamo" Roberts plays his 100th game. Ruapehu and Pirates battle it out in a top of the table clash at the "Big Carrot". And its finals
We bring you all the action as the premiers take on Kumeu and the Massey Maulers. We're out to Pongaroa for a muddy encounter between Puketoi and Greytown. In North Otago, Presidents Rugby teams Union vs Kurow. Lastly we head to Geraldine.
History is made in Porirua when Toa take on Shannon for the very first time at their "home ground", which is also the home of the "Ka Mate" haka, and we'll see that in action too. We check out the Luisetti Seed Canterbury Combined Final where Waihora and Rakaia battle for supremacy. In Barret Country, Coastal take on Southern.
This week has a bit of a South Island flavour! First up with go to Alexandra for the 105th Annual Topp Cup Challenge between Central and South Otago - a big day of country rugby! We take you to Otautahi, a club in Chrischurch which has never featured on GrassRoots Rugby - it formed back in 1969 and was a result of the Maori Trade Training scheme.
Manurewa take on Bombay in a top of the table clash. Featherston Rugby Club celebrates 140 years of rugby. We check out a new junior rugby initiative in Canterbury. We head down to Nelson Rugby Club the oldest rugby club in New Zealand celebrating 150 years.