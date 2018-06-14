Game of Bros

Enjoy some of the best-loved faces in Aotearoa determined to become the ultimate Polynesian warrior, including some mighty wāhine toa. Made with the support of NZ On Air. Series 1 returns, Sunday 07 October, 2.30pm, and On Demand.

Watch Now

TV show sub navigation

Game of Bros

Episodes

View all Episodes »

Video Extras

Facebook

Maori Television