Game of Bros
Enjoy some of the best-loved faces in Aotearoa determined to become the ultimate Polynesian warrior, including some mighty wāhine toa. Made with the support of NZ On Air. Series 1 returns, Sunday 07 October, 2.30pm, and On Demand.
It’s Grand Final time. The final 3 have proven to be the most determined to make it this far in the competition. Whoever triumphs on the day will be the new Game Of Bros Champion! (FINAL)
Only 4 contestants remain. Our warriors will use ancient survival techniques to make a cup of tea. Things are about to heat up as we draw closer to finding our Game of Bros Champion!
This week’s challenge is an individual one. Who will shine on their own? And who will miss the strengths of their teammates? In this episode our warriors must use their wits and channel their ancestors to gather their way to victory!
Only 6 celebrity Nesian men and women remain. We’ve had plenty of physical challenges and some tough mental ones too. Time to test their creativity!
Our 8 remaining contestants battle it out.There is an obstacle course and a giant tapa cloth, as well as two sets of giant patterned tiles. Will it be brains over strength? And which team will work together the best to avoid elimination?
The 9 remaining celebrities face a daunting obstacle, a massive sand dune on a sunny day. Fitness, team work, problem solving and determination come to play today.
Join Games Master, Wairangi Koopu, as he surveys the newest batch of Māori and Pacific warrior hopefuls. This year there are two major differences: they are celebrities; and there are wāhine in the mix. (PREMIERE)
In an action packed grand finale, four warriors will face a series of challenging obstacles that will challenge them physically and mentally in an exciting race to the finish line to claim the title of ultimate Game of Bros warrior! Made with the support of NZ On Air.
Tonight the bros are on fire as they are challenged to find the fire in their puku to move onto the grand finale. Made with the support of NZ On Air.
In days before the firesticks, traditional weapons were used to hunt and go to war. Tonight the bros, like our warrior ancestors, will go to war and the results are shocking! Made with the support of NZ On Air.
Tonight, team work is out the window as each bro will face off in combat against one another where their balance, strength and agility will be tested. Made with the support of NZ On Air.
Tonight not only do the bros have to show us their strength and muscles, the Pani’s and Wairangi test their team work and problem solving skills. Made with the support of NZ On Air.