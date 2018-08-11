Youth Touch World Cup Day 3

It took three days but New Zealand has finally secured wins against Australia in Malaysia.

The U20's Mixed broke NZ's duck on Day 3, beating Australia 6-3. And just like waiting for a bus, only for 2 to arrive at once, that first win was quickly followed by a second. The Men's U20 side, after pushing Australia to a 5-5 draw on Day 2, finally got the better of their Trans-Tasman opposition on Day 3, winning 10-7.

That win saw the U20's mens side finish top of their group leading into this afternoons finals games.

The other NZ sides to play Australian opposition all suffered losses, however in their other matches they did enough to hold on to second place in the respective divisions heading into finals day.

Results for NZ teams on Day 3:

Mens 20:

NZ 10 - Australia 7

NZ 14 - Singapore 2

Womens 20:

NZ 12 - Singapore 0

NZ 8 - South Africa 1

NZ 0 - Australia 10

Mixed 20:

NZ 6 - Australia 3

NZ 14 - Hong Kong 2

NZ 15 - South Africa 2

18 Boys:

NZ 14 - South Africa 6

NZ 13 - USA 4

NZ 6 - Australia 9

18 Girls:

NZ 17 - Malaysia 0

NZ 11 - South Africa 3

NZ 2 - Australia 5

18 Mixed

NZ 16 - South Africa 0

NZ 7 - Australia 10