Young Pulse side ready to take ANZ Premiereship

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse might be one of the youngest sides in the ANZ Premiership league this season, however Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie says she has all the confidence in the team as they aim to better their second place standing this year.

They might be a young side, but they're letting their talent do the talking.

19-year-old NZU21 World Youth Cup champ Mila Reuelu-Buchanan “We’ve got a pretty positive about this season. We've got a really good bunch of players and development staff so it's looking pretty good so far considering it's been two weeks.”

The Pulse retain the talents of young shooter Tiana Metuarau (17), Whitney Souness (22) at wing attack and goal defence Karin Burger (24). As well as Beko Netball stars Renee Savai'inaea (17) on goal defence, Reuelu Buchanan and shooter Aliyah Dunn (18).

Metuarau, one of league’s most promising young stars who was the youngest player to be selected in the tournament last year says “For myself, second year is probably quite hard because first year you're exposed and everyone kind of figures out how you play. It's going to be really tough but I think we've got a good core group.”

Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who was recently named in the New Zealand squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, returns to the court again after the birth of her baby taking a senior role in the team alongside Silver Fern team mates Katrina Grant, Sulu Fitzpatrick and the experienced Claire Kersten,

“Coming back is always exciting” says Ekenasio.

“So coming back and having all these young girls who are willing to learn - if we can create a good environment, I'm sure we can flourish.”

McCausland-Durie says she is confident in what the dynamic side will bring to the league this year.

The team play their first test against Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on May 6.