20-year-old Taiki Paniani and 19-year-old Aidan Zittersteijn are changing the face of lawn bowls.

The pair are putting in a strong showing at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast- despite often having less than half the experience of their fellow lawn bowl competitors.

Tut they've given the world's best athletes a run for their money after making the semi-finals against South Africa in the men's pairs.

They are the first Cook Islanders to do so at the Commonwealth Games.