Young basketball star on the rise

He may only be 13 years old, but Rewi Va'a is already got his sights set on his future.

Va'a is a basketball star on the rise. He represented Wellington side Capital Black at the AON National Under 15's Championships in South Auckland this past week.

He has dreams of one day playing in the National Basketball League competition in New Zealand, and also one day play in the NBA.

His favorite NBA team is the Boston Celtics, so it is maybe no surprise that he says he models his game on their star player Kyrie Irving. He particularly enjoys watching Irving's ability to drive to the hoop.

Monica Mercury coaches the girls U'15 Capital side but has worked with Va'a in the past, and she believes Va'a has the skills to go far in the game. She says it's determination, and his ability to keep going that is his greatest strength.

Although he's only played for a couple of years, Va'a, who is of Ngāpuhi and Te Arawa has already represented New Zealand and toured has toured Australia, where they played teams from places such as Melbourne and Sydney. He says he enjoyed meeting new people while there.

Although his Capital Black side only managed to win one game at the National Tournament this year, Va'a knows what he can do better next time that will help his team, and that is to try and find his team mates in scoring positions, gaining assists and just generally provide support to his team mates.

Rewi Va'a is one basketball name to keep an eye on in the years to come.