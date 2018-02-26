Yachtsman Wijohn picks up Bronze at NZ Red Bull Foiling Champs

Despite missing out on the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the Red Bull Foiling Generation World Championships, Josh Wijohn says he is still looking forward to another big comp next month.

Wijohn says, “I had a bit of a shocker and fell of the side of the boat in one of the races, my helmsman came to pick me up and we managed to come second and qualify for the semi-finals".

But despite the challenges both Wijohn and his teammate continually face, he says it is all part of the sport.

Wijohn says, "The races are never over in these boats. You just never know someone could capsize, someone could fall off the boat, they could break stuff, they could run out of wind. You are always racing to the point you cross the line".

Josh and fellow teammate Nick Egnot-Johnson finished third overall, ending their hopes to represent New Zealand at the Red Bull Foiling Generation World Championships November of this year in Miami.

Wijohn says, “I'd love to do the Volvo Ocean Race and the America's Cup and forge a career out of sailing”.

On the finals day they were unable to sail due to a lack of wind and the race was cancelled.

Wijohn says, “Getting a sixth placing would be better than sitting on the dock and not even having a shot”.

Wijohn now looks to the Ficker Cup California, America in March 28 April 2nd.