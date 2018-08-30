World champs in sight for boxer Cara Wharerau

Cara Wharerau has defeated Australia's April Tumahai to win gold at the Brisbane Golden Gloves in Australia the weekend.

Wharerau says she gave it her all with the Nabby's boxing gym fighter putting it all on the line in a bid for redemption after losing to Tumahai in a semi final last year.

She has had to wait a year for a rematch against April Tumahai.

“I fought her that same day last year when she beat me,” says Wharerau, “it was always going to be a good fight I’m just glad I came out with the win.”

Now that she has defeated Australia's best in the 64kg division, the Sport Waikato Energizer is looking to punch her way to the top here on home soil.

“I’m fighting a girl who I have fought from Welsford boxing, we’ve fought a few times before, always a good fight and always getting better so it will be a good match."

Next month she will face off Helen Paumolevuka at the Auckland Boxing Association. A win gains her qualification to represent NZ at the Elite Women's World Championships held in India 15th - 24th November.

“It's not guaranteed,” admits Cara, “But because I’ve been so active this year if I do win it should be guaranteed. It’s the selectors always at the end of the day, whether you win or lose, but I feel like if I win I should be guaranteed, considering my win over the weekend in Australia and the activeness that I’ve been boxing all year and for the past four years.”

Eleven boxers from Nabby's attended the two day event in Australia to gain experience against top Australian boxers.

“More of us are going over now to get that experience out of New Zealand,” says Wharerau, “I’m just over the moon, I’m so happy.”

And there's no time to waste for Wharerau in preparation for the Worlds qualifier next weekend.