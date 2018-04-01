Wool-handling, a first in 175 years

Over 100,000 people spend time at the Royal Easter Show held in Auckland every year. This year the 175 year old show made Wool-handling an official competition and people from across the country have come to leave a mark.

Duncan McNab from the Auckland Agricultural and Pastoral Association says 'It's an old part of farming history and because we're celebrating 175 years we thought we'd bring that in as a new competition.'

Organisers were only expecting 10 to compete and are now looking at 25 of New Zealand's best open competitors.

The wool industry brings in over $900 mil dollars into the NZ economy every year. World Champion Woolhandler, Joel Henare says 'It's a multi million dollar industry and these are the girls and guys in the workplace that are doing the hard work in for New Zealand.'

The National Woolhandling championship will be held next week in Te Kuiti

