Woodman impresses in RWC Woman's semi-final

The Black Ferns will cruise to the finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup this weekend after thrashing United States 45-12 in Belfast.

The New Zealand women crossed for seven tries, fly-half Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali touching down the first.

USA didn't back down though, breaking through the New Zealand defence to narrow the score.

But as soon as wing Portia Woodman of Ngāpuhi was given the space, there was no stopping her, not once or twice but four tries, a performance that had the crowd and commentators amazed.

The Black Ferns will face England in the Rugby World Cup Final this Sunday at 6:45am NZT.