Wonderkid heads to the CrossFit Games

Tuteari Te Rauna-Lamont will be putting Gisborne on the world CrossFit map as he prepares to compete at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games in the teens division this August.

A first not only for the teen but for Gisborne too. "I'm really excited" says the 14-year-old.

He beat 1500 other teenagers worldwide during the online CrossFit qualifier, finishing with an 8th place finish - enough to secure himself a spot at this year's competition.

While over there he'll compete over three grueling days against the top 20 teens from his division where they'll have all aspects of their fitness tested.

"I reckon it's going to be pretty intense," he says with a smile, "Because it's the Reebok CrossFit Games and its run by Dave Castro and if you don't know who Dave Castro is he publishes some pretty nasty work outs, I just hope my body can just tackle what he's got for us."

Te Rauna-Lamont has already racked up the medals, winning gold at the Teen Gauntlett Gathering in America which uses CrossFit style movements and is only open to teenagers.

At the 2015 competition he won gold and followed that up with another when he took out his division in 2016 as well.

Four years ago he began CrossFit to help him with his rugby but now who knows what the future may hold.

"My goal is to make the podium but no matter what placing I get I will still be proud to represent my iwi and hapū."