Women's squad named for Friday league clash

The Auckland women’s representative side set to take on the New Zealand Warriors’ women at Mount Smart tomorrow night has been named.

This will be the first time in 10 years a full Auckland side has come together, it will also be the debut game of the newly-formed women’s Warriors team ahead of the NRL Women’s Premiership set to kick off next month.

Included in the 21-strong Auckland squad are current Kiwi Ferns squad members Ma’atuleio Fotu-Moala, Metanoia Fotu-Moala and Kere Matua, while ten of the players have come through the Auckland Vulcans system in recent years.

The match is believed to bring the best of Auckland’s female rugby league talent and will kick off at 6pm.

The Auckland squad:

Aleasha Brider (Mt Albert), Amber-Paris Hall (Richmond), Awhina Marsh (Richmond), Billy-Jean Ale (Mt Albert), Cesca Luafalealo (Mt Albert), Chantelle Schofield (Mt Albert), Christyl Stowers (Manurewa), Iriana Huriwai-Susulu (Manurewa), Jhana Magele (Otahuhu), Jonsal Tautari (Manurewa), Kararaina Wira-Kohu (Manurewa), Katarina Allen (Mt Albert), Kaylen Ikitule (Manurewa), Kere Matua (Manurewa), Ma’atuleio Fotu-Moala (Otahuhu), Margarette Nena (Mt Albert), Mele Toki (Ponsonby), Metanoia Fotu-Moala (Otahuhu), Paige Irimana (Otahuhu), Ruth Vae (Richmond), Shannon Muru (Richmond).