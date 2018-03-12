Topic: Rugby

Women's rugby players to get pay rise

By Tamati Tiananga


15-a-side women's contracted rugby players are set to get a pay rise. Each individual will stand to earn $40-45,000 this year, as part an agreement between the players' association and New Zealand Rugby (NZRU).

The agreement paves the way for elite players in women's rugby.  Thirty of this country's contracted players will finally earn top dollar.  

Leslie-Ann Te Atahira Ketu Elder says, "It is a very historical moment- in not just women's rugby but female in sport in general in New Zealand". 

The earning opportunity comes at a good time for female players-  in recent years many have had to find full-time jobs to help with costs. 

Elder says, "It gives me better flexibility and resources to be able to be the best athlete I can be whilst still maintaining my career aspirations".  

This comes as a bonus to players who were involved in discussions.

Elder says, "It's an exciting opportunity and a good start in the right direction.  At the moment rugby is my life and what I do for pleasure." 

The Black Ferns players will have to assemble for fifty days this year as part of their national duty, on top of training within the high performance men's provincial programmes.

 

Related stories: Rugby

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community