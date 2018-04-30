Women's Kabaddi looking to new horizons

The NZ Women's Kabaddi Federation gathered in Takānini yesterday to develop their skills and expand their reach to new horizons.

They have achieved some good results in recent years, and are now looking towards professional leagues around the world.

Elizabeth Motu of the women's team says one aim is to learn all they can about the game and gain the skills needed to get to those tournaments.

The federation are hoping to compete in a tournament in Singapore in July.

The trip to Singapore will provide a chance for some to enter the professional leagues and an opportunity to play in a different environment.

Motu says there is a difference between playing Kabaddi indoors and playing outdoors, not to mention the money on offer differs as well.

It is hoped that a couple of players can be picked up by a professional league as a result of the tournament.

Another aim was to expand the NZ playing pool, and a group traveled up from Te Awamutu to participate.

Some were absolutely new to Kabaddi.

One of those players, Mihiwaatara Hohepa, says, "One of my friends asked me last week if I wanted to play. I couldn't make any of the trainings, so this is kind of the first time I've actually seen this type of sport being played. [I'm] pretty nervous watching those men out there".

While new to the sport, and despite the nerves, they too are excited by the possibilities on offer.

"I think definitely they'd be keen to give this sport a go and potentially head overseas and play overseas as well," Hohepa says.

And for a sport with aspects similar to rugby, bull-rush and tiggy, it is no surprise that some of the players have a rugby background.

Former New Zealand players include Black Ferns and Kiwi Ferns.

"One of our players is a New Zealand Sevens player, so [is] really experienced with rugby," says Hohepa.

With women's sport rapidly growing in New Zealand and around the world, having another pathway created can only be a good thing.