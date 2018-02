Tonight the 2018 Winter Olympic Games get underway in Pyeongchang, in South Korea.

A team of 21 Kiwi athletes are competing, including Ngāi Tahu Snowboarder Tiarn Collins. It has been 26 years since skier Annelise Coberger claimed a silver medal in the slalom at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France. It is the only medal that New Zealand has won at these games.