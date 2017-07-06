Winning the America's Cup - a family affair

It was a family affair as New Zealanders came from all over the country to celebrate the America's Cup win.

Thousands of fans filled the Auckland CBD to welcome the winners of the America's Cup.

Fans crowded in the streets carrying messages of support, "Yay team New Zealand! We love the America's Cup! We love team New Zealand we are so excited! We wouldn't have missed it for the world."

New Zealand has waited 14 years to welcome home the winners of the America's Cup and it was all worth it.

Avid Team New Zealand supporter and Auckland local Sarah attended the America's Cup ticker-tape parade in 1995, "Oh, it's great I went to the ticker-tape parade in 1995 I remember being here as a school girl and it's just so awesome to win again."

Jarrod, another Auckland local told Te Kāea, "I'm very excited about it I've been a long time fan of team New Zealand and it's really great to see the Cup back here in Auckland."

Winning is a family affair. A family of 4 threw their support behind the America's Cup winners saying, "We're just really proud, it was awesome to see them and we're very proud to be Kiwi."

Even the rain didn't deter the die-hard New Zealand fans.