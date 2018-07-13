White Sox on their way to qualify for Olympics

The White Sox have departed the country to compete in the Canada Cup Women's International Softball Championship, before travelling to Japan for the World Championships in early August where they will have the opportunity to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

The team will spend next week at the tournament in Canada which will consist of exhibition games and eight days of competitive ball.

Intensity will start to lift as the team edges closer to the world championships and the added incentive of an opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In 2016 the team finished eighth at the world championships. Head Coach Kevin Gettins is happy with where the team is at now and says they’ve prepared well, reaching good fitness levels.

"We are looking to take learnings from the last world championships and focus on competing at the higher level, playing with more intensity for longer periods and not letting our guard down" says Gettins.

"Defence will play a major role in how far we progress in the world championship. Minimising errors and walks will be critical to our success."

The world championships will run from August 2nd-12th in Chiba, Japan.