White Ferns win first match of Aussie series

The White Ferns have won a five-wicket victory over an Australian eleven in their warm-up match in Sydney yesterday.

Asked to chase 150 for victory after losing the toss, players Maddy Green and Bernadine Bezuidenhout saw the team home with five balls to spare.

Bezuidenhout says her and Green communicated well to reach the end result, even though they took to the field during a tough time of the match.

“Mads is really good with comms so we had actually spoken a lot about that," she says.

“The situation was pretty clear itself...so we knew what we needed.”

Bezuidenhout ended the match hitting a six to claim the win.

“I’m really happy with the girls. I think there’s a lot of belief in this team and it proved right today.”

Meanwhile, she says there’s always room for improvement.

“Whether that be fielding, batting or bowling, but I think we stuck to our plan. It’s clear for what the girls have wanted to do. A win is a win so we take it.”

The White Ferns will next travel to Brisbane to play on Monday and Canberra next Friday as part of the T20 tour.