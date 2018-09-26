White Ferns to take on Aussies

The White Ferns have arrived in Sydney ahead of their three-match T20I series against Australia.

The 13-strong squad members, including Māori players Lea Tahuhu and Suzie Bates, will play their first match on Thursday before travelling to Brisbane to play on Monday and Canberra on Friday.

Coach Haidee Tiffen says it’s going to be a tough battle against Australia.

“They’ve got a huge amount of depth and a high competition for places. They’re ranked number one team in the world and they’re not that for no reason. They’re going to be tough to beat.”

She says the team has prepared well and are looking forward to the challenge.

“The big thing we’ve talked about as a team is the ability to adapt and a big thing for us is to adapt as cricketers wherever we are playing," says Tiffen.

“We’re definitely looking at the roles that players are laying in and how they adapt [in those] situations and cope under the pressure.”

The series marks Captain Amy Satterthwaite’s first assignment in charge of the team.

“Amy is a highly experienced cricketer with over 200 international matches under her belt. She has taken the captaincy in her stride and as a team we are looking forward to getting stuck into some competitive cricket against the old foe, Australia,” says Tiffen.

