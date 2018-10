The White Ferns have fallen to Australia by six wickets in their second series match in Brisbane.

Despite a superb 77 from opener Suzie Bates and an early strike from Lea Tahuhu, Australia claimed a six-wicket win.

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates says, "It's a real shame to lose that game".

"We've competed well, we've just been short in a couple of areas".

The White Ferns will play their last match of the series in Canberra on Friday.