Māori Black Cap Ben Wheeler, 26, has been named in the Central District Stags for the Ford Trophy Grand Final against the Auckland Aces.

Wheeler comes in to bolster the side, and will likely be opening the bowling with Ngāi Te Rangi bowler Doug Bracewell.

Wheeler recently turned out for the Black Caps in the T20i Tri Series against Australia and England and has also represented Central Districts, and New Zealand Under-19s.

The final gets underway tomorrow at Pukekura Park, in New Plymouth.