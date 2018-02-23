Wheeler to bolster Central Districts

Māori Black Cap Ben Wheeler will turn out for the Central Districts Stags squad to bolster their side for the Ford Trophy final against the Auckland Aces in New Plymouth.

Wheeler recently played for New Zealand in the T20i tri-series.

Back at Pukekura Park, the player is terrorising his teammates with his lethal bowling.

"Obviously being in the Black Caps environment for the last month or so, you miss the boys, your good teammates," he says.

Wheeler's inclusion further enhances Central Districts bowling attack which features Ngāti Maniapoto teammate Doug Bracewell.

The number of Māori cricketers in the domestic competition has grown. Central Districts have three.

"It's obviously something that came down my grandmother's side," says Wheeler, "It probably wasn't fully expressed to us growing up. Since Joe's obviously been part of the New Zealand Māori rugby side, it's an honour".

Wheeler's plan is to compete aggressively, "It's key to get those early wickets with the ball. We've had momentum ourselves. We're just looking to play our own game, and play to our strengths."

The final gets underway tomorrow at 11am at Pukekura Park.