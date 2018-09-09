Whānau perform haka for ABs debutant Tahuriorangi

Last night Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi made his All Black debut. For months the young player has had to wait patiently for his childhood dream to come true.

Te Toiroa Tauhriorangi says, "For them to make the trip all the way down from Rotorua, it just makes the debut extra special. It was just an awesome feeling."

The famous Ngāti Pikiao haka called "I te rongo o Te Taua" performed by father Paerata Tahuriorangi, fiancée Keely Wharerau and father-in-law Thomas Wharerau hit home for the 23-year-old halfback.

"To get that kind of haka just personifies where I come from, a little area where not much people make it out. I'm carrying all my whanau from back home."

Family member Hemi Waerea says, "Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi put his best foot forward in his debut match last night to pay tribute to one of his kuia, the late Beatrice Piatarihi Tui Yates (nee Grant) who passed away earlier this week."



While final farewells for Yates took place at Te Takinga Marae, family members took time during farewell speeches to share updates of Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's performance in the All Blacks 24 win against Argentina at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

This is something his kuia would've wanted, says Waerea. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi says he will remember this moment in his career becoming all Black #1174 for many years.

"I was fortunate to get five minutes, as a kid this is what you dream of becoming an All Black. It's all fast track at the moment it's just been an awesome journey," he said.

The All Blacks landed in Wellington today ahead of their match against South Africa on Saturday.

