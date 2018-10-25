Whānau Parkinson legacy continues with Māori ABs

The legacy of the Parkinson family continues in the Māori All Blacks. Pari Pari Parkinson, nephew to Te Whanau a Apanui's Matua Parkinson, joins the Māori All Blacks.

“Being in a new team environment, excited to see what it brings, excited to reconnect with the culture, really excited to do the haka,” says Parkinson

The Tasman Mako 22-Year-Old Lock who signed with the Highlanders this year can't wait to put on the Māori All Blacks jumper.

The former NZ Māori player, Matua Parkinson said, “I’ve said to him to just enjoy himself, he has a big career ahead of him, he is going to go a long way.”

Matua Parkinson played for the NZ Māori and captained the NZ Sevens team. He is a former Blues and Hurricanes player.

Pari Pari is one of nine new faces in the Squad of 27 players looking to don the Maori All Black jersey.

"I’m excited to go over there, I’m excited to see a new part of the world"



Players who have completed Mitre 10 Cup duty with their provinces will assemble at Maungatapu Marae in Tauranga, where the team will be based until their departure for Auckland, and then Chicago on Sunday.



Players involved in the Mitre 10 Cup Finals will join the squad in Auckland on Sunday before departure for their end of the year, three-match tour against USA, Brazil and Chile.