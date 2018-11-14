Whānau make 12hr bus trip for Māori ABs experience

Pictured: Maria-Fe Balle and whānau at the Māori All Blacks training in Santiago, after a 12-hour journey from the south of Chile.

Hundreds of Māori All Blacks' supporters filled a Santiago military base to witness the Māori All Blacks practise ahead of their match against Chile on Sunday (NZT).

Among the mass of supporters, was one Māori whānau who have lived in the south of Chile for six years. The Māori couple and their four children travelled 12 hours by bus to be at the event.

Maria-Fe Balle says, "It's especially important that we don't miss it for our kids so that they can experience a part of our culture."

The game against Chile will be the third match of the Māori All Blacks tour, following last week's 35-3 win against Brazil in São Paulo and a first-up 52-22 win over the USA Eagles in Chicago.

Pictured: Māori All Black Akira Ioane with fans in Santiago, Chile.