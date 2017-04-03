Whakatupuranga Rua Mano win National Secondary Waka-ama Championships

Whakatupuranga Rua Mano has approximately 200 students, but although they are small they have been making waves in the sporting world with their most recent success winning the National Secondary School Waka Ama Championships held last week.

The school returned to Otaki with four gold medals, three silver and a plate final. Making them best secondary school team in New Zealand. The principal of the school Hāmi Doyle says that it’s the students' passions that drives their success and this result, is a reflection of that.

Student and paddler for Whakatupuranga Rua Mano Kaylin Doyle says that it was an amazing experience. When we arrived there and saw all of the secondary schools from all over New Zealand she was overwhelmed with excitement.

Principal Hāmi Doyle says that all the hopes and dreams have come to fruition through sheer determination and the knowledge that the students love this sport. This way they will grow to pursue their own dreams and succeed.

Gold Medalist

U16 Boys – W6 500m

U16 Girls – W6 500m

U16 Mixed – WT12 250m

Silver Medalists

U16 Boys – W6 250m

U16 Girls – W1 250m

