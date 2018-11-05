Wātene-Zelezniak named as Golden Boot finalist

After losing the series to England with a match to spare, some good news for Kiwis captain Dallin Wātene-Zelezniak, who has been shortlisted for the 2018 Golden Boot award.

Wātene-Zelezniak is joined in the final four by Australian fullback James Tedesco, English forward Elliott Whitehead, and Tommy Makinson who this morning scored three tries against the Kiwis at Anfield, Liverpool.

The four were last week named alongside Kangaroos captain Boyd Cordner, and Australia's Māori winger Valentine Holmes, as well as Kiwis half Shaun Johnson, England's backrower John Bateman and Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo and Sio Suia Taukeiaho.

Kiwi Ferns co-captain Honey Hireme is also a chance of receiving the Golden Boot for International Women's player. The Ngāti Raukawa product will be joined by Jillaroo counterpart Ali Brigginshaw, Dally M women's player of the year Brittany Breayley, and Isabelle Kelly, also of Australia and Georgia Roche of England.

The winners will be named at a ceremony at Elland Rd, Leeds on Thursday morning (NZT).