Warriors wary of bucking Broncos

After successfully negotiating the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday, The Warriors face another Queensland side this week, The Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos have had a rough start to the season, winning only two of their five games so far this year.

But the Warriors are fully aware that a champion side never stays down for long.

"They're a quality side. They're shown...for a long time that they are a team that are filled with great players and dangerous players. So you need to turn up for the full 80 minutes against a team like the Broncos," says star second-rower Tohu Harris.

Coach Stephen Kearney, who spent some time learning the art of coaching under Wayne Bennett at the Broncos is also anticipating a Broncos side rearing to go.

He said that his side will be prepared as best they can be, "[Brisbane will] be coming here with a real commitment and a real determination and we're preparing for the best game of footy".

The double-header on the weekend gone had the full house signs up for the first time in a while.

Five-eighth Blake Green says, "Hopefully we can get a big crowd down there. It's old boys day for us, so we'll have the heritage jerseys on and hopefully we can do a good job".

The round 6 game kicks off at 5pm on Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium.

