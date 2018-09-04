Warriors turn up the music ahead of Panthers clash

The Warriors are expecting a hostile reception at this weekend's finals match against The Penrith Panthers this weekend at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Mimicking possible scenarios will help with the Warriors to remain focus.

Warriors Head Coach, Kearney says, “It can be a distraction on game day, it’s about mimicking that. It was a distraction for myself and I’m sure it was for the players”.

The Warriors are expecting a vocal Penrith Panthers crowd on Saturday, Blair is encouraging his side to remain composed.

Blair says, “I’m nervous to be honest, and maybe that’s a good thing. I’ve played in a few and this one just feels different for some reason”.

Tohu Harris knows how to deal with playing on the big stage in his time with 2017 Premiership winners Melbourne Storm.

Harris says, “It’s great to be a part of finals footy and playing this time of the year. It’s why we play the game, we want to play in pressure situations”.

A win this weekend will see the Warriors face the winner of the Roosters and Sharks fixture.