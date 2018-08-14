Topic: Rugby League

Warriors ready to tackle Bulldogs

By Ruth Smith
  • Auckland

With three more games to go in the regular season, Coach Stephen Kearney says that clear focus is what will keep the Warriors in the top eight.

"My focus is on making sure we prepare them well enough and put them in the right mindset," says Kearney

The Warriors are set to face off against the Canterbury Bulldogs this Sunday.

"We recognise what our strengths are as a footy team and I think defensively over the last couple of weeks, I think that's been a pretty good sign for us, it worked for us earlier on in the year and obviously we have some guys who carry the ball really strongly," he says.

Kearney is happy with the performance of his team over the last two rounds.  He says that if they keep their clear focus they will be able to achieve their goals.

"What the guys have created in terms of the way they've played, particularly over the last couple of weeks, is competition for spots- that's what we're after."

The Warriors have had plenty of injury woes throughout the season but Kearney's perspective remains positive.

"If players are fit and ready to go and they've been given the all clear by the medical team, if they're in the seventeen, I'll pick them.  If they're good enough, I'll pick them," he says.

The game kicks off at 4pm (NZ time) at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Related stories: Rugby League

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Highlights from the 2018 ASB Polyfest, the largest secondary school Polynesian festival in the world, which attracts 9000 performers and 90,000 spectators. (R)

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community