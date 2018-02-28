Warriors prepare for beginning of NRL season

Warriors Coach Stephen Kearney is putting his trust in the side’s new talent as they look to better their performance in the NRL competition this season.

“Isaiah Papali'i is ready," says Kearney, "We brought him on slowly last year and he's done a good job over the pre-season. So is Leivaha Pulu, he's done really well. Joe Vuna got limited time the other day but I really like what I've seen from him.”

The Warriors head into round one of the NRL with confidence following an unbeaten pre-season- a confidence which they'll no doubt be looking to maintain throughout the year.

Speaking about the side’s 20-14 win over the Gold Coast Titans in their final preseason match last weekend, Kearney says, “I thought there were some good parts to it and we've got some areas there we can certainly make some improvements.”

The New Zealand side finished a disappointing 13th on the NRL table last year.

Former Junior Warrior Peta Hiku who makes his NRL debut with the Warriors for the first time this year says they aren't looking back.

“[I'm] just hoping everyone can forget the past and start a new era for the club,” says Hiku.

The Warriors prepare for their first NRL match against Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday 10th March at Perth Stadium.