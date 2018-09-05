Topic: Rugby League

Warriors NRL women's name vice-captain duo

By Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland


Warriors' fullback Apii Nicholls will share the vice captaincy with Georgia Hale. Head Coach Luisa Avaiki says both players will compliment Captain Laura Mariu on and off the field.

A combination of experienced and young makes up Laura Mariu's vice- captains.  
 
Apii Nicholls says, “I was really surprised, I was really shocked, I didn’t know I would be given that leadership role to help Laura”.

Kiwi Ferns skipper Laura Mariu was the obvious pick as captain. But Nicholls admits her appointment came as a surprise.

Warriors Women's head coach Luisa Avaiki says, “Apii probably asked me the same question when I told her, she was very surprised. For me it’s about developing her as a player and building her leadership capacity in that role”.

Although she's only in her second year playing rugby league, she poses leadership qualities having had a stint as captain of the in Tag.

“It wasn’t a role that enjoyed doing, growing up I never liked to be captain or leader in any sport because I wasn’t good with pressure leading a team onto the field".

With only days to go before kick-off to the inaugural NRL women's premiership. Both Hale and Nicholls have worked tirelessly to build a support system for their captain.  

Avaiki says, “They make a good team to support Laura. I spoke to Laura about it, she was stoked”.   

The Warriors will field their strongest side possible against Roosters this weekend.   

