Warriors NRL women's name vice-captain duo



Warriors' fullback Apii Nicholls will share the vice captaincy with Georgia Hale. Head Coach Luisa Avaiki says both players will compliment Captain Laura Mariu on and off the field.

A combination of experienced and young makes up Laura Mariu's vice- captains.



Apii Nicholls says, “I was really surprised, I was really shocked, I didn’t know I would be given that leadership role to help Laura”.

Kiwi Ferns skipper Laura Mariu was the obvious pick as captain. But Nicholls admits her appointment came as a surprise.

Warriors Women's head coach Luisa Avaiki says, “Apii probably asked me the same question when I told her, she was very surprised. For me it’s about developing her as a player and building her leadership capacity in that role”.

Although she's only in her second year playing rugby league, she poses leadership qualities having had a stint as captain of the in Tag.

“It wasn’t a role that enjoyed doing, growing up I never liked to be captain or leader in any sport because I wasn’t good with pressure leading a team onto the field".

With only days to go before kick-off to the inaugural NRL women's premiership. Both Hale and Nicholls have worked tirelessly to build a support system for their captain.

Avaiki says, “They make a good team to support Laura. I spoke to Laura about it, she was stoked”.

The Warriors will field their strongest side possible against Roosters this weekend.