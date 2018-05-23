Warriors looking to stay near the top of the table

The third-placed Warriors have a crucial NRL match-up against the fourth place South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend. A win this weekend keeps the NZ side in the top four, however, a loss could see them slip out for the first time this season.

After missing the game against Parramatta last week due to the impending arrival of his first child, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns to the Warriors line-up for the clash against the Rabbitohs this week.

Coach Stephen Kearney says having the captain available always helps. "We know what Roger brings in terms of his skill set and what he does from that point of view," he says.

The Rabbitohs have a big pack, but as Kearney says, the Warriors won't be facing anything new but the key will be turning up on Saturday with the right attitude.

"We've faced some pretty big forward packs over the course of the eleven rounds. We've done an OK job if we haven't done an ok job it's probably cause we haven't turned up with the right attitude," he says.

With the Warriors having a bye round after this weeks game, Adam Blair says it is the perfect time to rediscover some consistency the side has been lacking in recent weeks.

"We haven't really backed up well after we've won a big game after a loss. It's something we've looked at this time around and going into a rest week for us as a group- it's all about leaving nothing in the tank."

Such is the competitiveness of this year's NRL competition, a win for the Warriors could see them once again having a share of first place, however a loss to South Sydney could see them slip out of the top four for the first time this year.