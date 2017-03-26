Warriors look to rectify quick NRL descent

The Warriors will be looking to rectify their quick descent in the NRL when they meet the St George Illawarra Dragon's tonight at Sydney's Jubilee Oval in the Round 4 clash.

After starting the season off with a 26-22 win against the Newcastle Knights the Warriors quickly plummeted losing by more than 10 in the last two rounds against the Storm and the Bulldogs. The Warriors say they have recognized what they need to work on to see through a successful season.

Second-rower Simon Mannering says, 'As a middle we have to be more consistent in our performance and it's just doing the basics right which is obviously laying a platform which you can't take for granted in anyone side. That's how all the play comes off the back of that.'

They also celebrate new milestones with Mannering playing his 262nd test, the newest record for most Warriors games played and Kieran Foran likely to join the lineup.

Coach Stephen Kearney says, 'For me the best way to pay respect to Simon and what he has contributed to this football club is about going out there and performing how Simon performs every week and those 260 games.'

With Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck recovered from concussion and back in the line-up, hopes are looking high again. But Kearney isn't relying on his stars to do the clean up.

'There were areas of our attack on Friday night where we needed to be better and there were individuals within that structure that didn't fuflil our roles so for me I want them to fix that first.