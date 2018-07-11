Warriors kick into gear ahead of Broncos clash

The Warriors side set to take on the Brisbane Broncos side this weekend at Suncorp Stadium has been named. Stephen Kearney and his Warriors will be looking to bounce back from their shock loss to the Penrith Panthers last week and emulate some of the form that they displayed in the earlier rounds of this season.

A devastating loss for the Warriors to the Penrith Panthers has sent the team back into reassessment mode.

"It was a tough one. We went over with a job to do and unfortunately we didn't get it done, so, we traveled back with no points. But the boys were devastated after that loss and we're just ready to bounce back and get on a good performance on Sunday," says Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The 36-4 score margin was a huge blow to the team, but spirits are building in the wake of this week's new challenge.

"Although we've come off a heavy defeat, these are the games you want to play and I can't think of a better way to resolve a side but get back out there and put in a good performance at Suncorp in front of what's going to be a pretty good crowd on Sunday," says Warriors stalwart, Sean Johnson.

Centre, Peta Hiku has copped a lot of criticism for his individual performance on the right-edge, but Kearney is confident that he will bounce back with confirmation of him starting in this week's match.

"From my point of view, we've had individuals who were a part of Friday night who didn't perform so well who have also been a part of the team for the last sixteen, seventeen weeks, who put us in a position of where we are two wins off the top of the table. I always remind myself of that," says Kearney.

As the business end of the season rolls out, the coach seems confident that his team can recuperate from the recent loss and deliver the goods.

"If you takes us back to the week before against a side that is sitting in the top eight, in terms of the Sharks and the peformance we had against the Sharks- in terms of losing everything in a week, I don't think it's possible to do that," he says.

The Warriors play the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday evening at Suncorp Stadium.