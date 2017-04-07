Warriors dedicate game-day to emergency volunteers

The Warriors are recognising the efforts of emergency workers who volunteered their services to the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hill fire disasters.

For their efforts, a group of 16 services personnel are being flown to Auckland to be special guests at their round six match at Mount Smart Stadium.

The club is also dedicating the match against the Parramatta Eels to vital community services, to salute everyday day heroes. The emergency services include The New Zealand Police, New Zealand Fire Service, St John New Zealand, Surf Life Saving New Zealand and the New Zealand Blood Service.

By way of appreciation, they are offering a free GA ticket to any emergency service* volunteer or staff member to get along to support the Warriors.

Managing director Jim Doyle says it means a lot to give back to those who worked tirelessly in the disasters.

“So many people in the South Island were affected by the earthquake and fires recently and we just wanted to reach out to give some of them a special weekend,” says Doyle.

“It has also been a tough time for services around Auckland with the flooding emergencies we’ve had recently and again this week highlighting the fact we all have so much to thank our everyday heroes for.”

Also added to the list are the Māori Wardens who worked alongside many volunteers including Māori Police Officers during their efforts at Takahanga Marae in Kaikoura.

- Emergency services volunteers and staff are invited to take up the offer of a FREE GA ticket to Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday.

- If you qualify, simply show your emergency services ID card or your surf lifesaving competition cap at the time of purchase to receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

- This can be done at their club offices at Mount Smart Stadium during business hours this today, or on game day via the Ticketek box office at Gate B

- The services being acknowledged on Sunday are the New Zealand Police, New Zealand Fire Service, St John New Zealand, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, and New Zealand Blood Service.

- Māori Wardens have also been added to the list of those eligible for a free GA ticket.

- Emergency service staff will also receive a 50 per cent discount on any additional GA tickets they wish to purchase for those who attend the game with them.