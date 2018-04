The Melbourne Storm have brought the Warriors back down to earth after an epic defeat at last night's ANZAC match.

The Storm won 50 to 10 scoring eight tries to two resulting in the Warriors' second loss out of eight games in the NRL series.

During the game, the Warriors were without key players Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris, they also lost Issac Luke to a knee injury after just 16 minutes into the match.

The team still retains its second place spot on the NRL ladder.