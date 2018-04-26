Warriors bashed by a cyclone

Last night the Warriors faced the Melbourne Storm in the latest round of the NRL.

Although the Warriors have been one of the form teams this year, at times the way they played was reminiscent of 2017.

The way the Storm played was cyclone-like. The Warriors were simply blown off of AAMI Park.

The damage began in the second minute when Ryley Jacks crossed the try line. For the best part of the next 20 minutes the Warriors barely touched the ball. Melbourne, on the other hand, ran in four more tries, some from inside their own half.

By half time, the game was effectively over. Storm had scored 6 converted tries for a 36-0 lead.

The Warriors started stronger in the second half with David Fusitua scoring the first two tries of the half. But, by that time the horse had well and truly bolted.

The Storm crossed for two more tries, with Cameron Smith converting all eight tries, and one penalty for an eventual final score of 50-10.

Already having had Shaun Johnson, Tohu Harris and Solomone Kata ruled out before the game, Isaac Luke left the field early with a knee injury.

With Nathaniel Roache sitting out the season through injury, Stephen Kearney will be hoping for positive news for his in-form hooker.