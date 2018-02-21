Warriors - Back to basics for Blair

Pangaru ki Papata's Adam Blair believes getting back to basics will eliminate further errors in the Warrior's trial match against the Titans.

Adam says, “It's just making sure I do my job and do it to the best of my ability and [execute] the little things that you take for granted at games, a simple catch pass and play the ball, the kick pressures, the inside pressures and all the little things I base my games on. I want to make sure I do really well in this trial”.

Blair leads by example and now he wants to share his experience with anyone in the team.

“I guess leadership and helping the younger forwards and middles with communication and being able to talk under fatigue and being able to push through adversity when times are tough”.

Head Coach Stephen Kearney has named his strongest side to date with second rower Tohu Harris named.

Harris says “We have got a good base and talented group especially through the middle. It's just getting those little things right...the effort areas, and if we can do those it's something exciting we can build”.

The Warriors ended their 2017 season in thirteenth place. Harris and Blair's inclusion comes at a good time.

Kearney says, “They motivate though their actions and that's why we went after them and they have motivated players through the way they train and the way they lift in the gym and with an expectation I know what they are going to do on the footy field”.

Blair and Harris will play their first outing for the Warriors in Gold Coast this Saturday.