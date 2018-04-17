Warriors aware of Dragons challenge

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against the Brisbane Broncos.

It doesn't get any easier this week when they take on the unbeaten St George-Illawarra Dragons.

"[We've] got a big challenge ahead of us on Friday against the top of the table team who are playing a great style of footy, and we need to all be on-board to make sure we make it a fantastic contest," says coach Stephen Kearney.



Lock Adam Blair says one positive taken from the loss at home on Saturday is a clearer understanding of what is required at NRL level.

"Every game, no matter where you are on the competition, or whatever team you play, it's always going to be a tough game and you have to turn up for the 80 minutes and compete for 80," he says.



Blair also says if the forward pack doesn't front up this week, the Dragons could easily run up a big score.

"It will be a big challenge for our middles. We weren't up to it last week, so we have to bounce back pretty quick".



With Matt Dufty, Gareth Widdop, Ben Hunt and Cameron McInnes, Kearney says the Dragons probably have the formed spine in the NRL this year, something Shaun Johnson agrees with.

"They've been playing really well, and they're sitting on top for a reason and they're a big part of it," he says.

But Johnson is looking forward to coming up against the competition leaders.

"it's always a challenge," says Johnson, "Not to outplay them as a spine or whatever, but you want to come against the best players and at the moment, that's them".



The game, which kicks off on Friday night, will see if the Warriors can get their season back on track.