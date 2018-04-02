Warriors Adam Blair welcomes new owners

Warriors Adam Blair welcomes new owner Richard Fale who is fronting a consortium of buyers. Warriors Owner Eric Watson has agreed to the structure of the purchase of the NRL club lead by Hawaii-based businessman.

Fale revealed to media that a verbal agreement has been reached by the two parties. Adam Blair woke up this morning to the news the club will be sold for more than 20 million.

Blair says, "To be honest, hopefully he (Richard Fale) wants us to keep playing for the club. That would be the main thing, our job security, but again that's out of our control."

Richard Fale and his group of businessmen have come to an agreement with current owner Eric Watson that would see a change of ownership in as early as next month.

Fale says, "We are very comfortable and pleased where things are at and the agreement that we are able to have over the phone. And now it's about putting things into black and white so we can get that done straight away soon."

The Warriors recent on-field success has made the purchase appealing and very marketable moving forward.

Fale adds the new purchase won't affect the clubs current structure.



"With what happens off the field, we don't want that to interfere with what's going on. What they have going on is an awesome thing and we don't want any distractions, it's good that he keeps his focus on what's happening on the field" says Fale.

Blair welcomes change, adding the change comes at a good time.



"We are heading in the right direction as a club, and hopefully as we now know we have got more of a vision where he (Fale) wants to go as a group and as an organisation and we just have to keep driving those standards that we are living by everyday now."

Fale will fly to New Zealand in the coming weeks to seal the deal.

