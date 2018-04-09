Warrior says NZ not ready for second NRL team

NZ Warriors player Adam Blair says New Zealand doesn’t have the capacity to field a second team in the NRL competition.

Blair told Maori Television's Native Affairs his team should win a premiership before looking to set up another New Zealand-based team.

“A little bit of success with the Warriors is the first thing on people’s minds and this place is dominated by rugby union. You know- the better we go, the easier it is to do other things”.

Blair and his Warrior teammates are currently on a five-game winning streak, kicking off the 2018 season with a bang.

On Saturday night, they beat the North Queensland Cowboys lead by Jonathon Thurston, in front of a fired up Auckland crowd.

They beat the visitors 22 points to 12, and will look ahead this week to prepare for their game against the Brisbane Broncos.

On the team's winning streak, Blair says, “It’s a long season, and to be honest we haven’t played our best but we have managed to win games which is a good sign, not many people gave us good chances”.