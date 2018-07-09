Wainui has secure future at the Chiefs

Sean Wainui is a very happy man now he has his next two years sorted.

Wainui has been rewarded with a new contract with the Chiefs.

He says, "It's been a tough couple of years, but just real happy to be able to come back to the Chiefs Mana."

He describes the culture around the club as being one that "help[s] you thrive as you are."

The relief comes after initially having no contract this year, and seizing the moment that presented itself. The former Crusader was left without a team when his contract in the South Island wasn't renewed and there was no room left in the other squads.

While Wainui says he was starting to explore opportunities offshore, having "next to nothing," Chiefs coach Colin Cooper, who coached Wainui at Taranaki says he told the utility back to "just stay and be patient and if there's an opportunity you'll be in the Chiefs, and look at that- he's grabbed it."

Wainui picked up a series of short term contracts at the Chiefs throughout the year, something he won't have to worry about for at least the next two years.

He says "living out of your bags, it's not easy, and you don't know what you're up to next week or the month after."

Having secured his Super Ruby future, Wainui is now also eyeing up a return to the Māori All Blacks this year, when they embark on a historic tour to the Americas, including matches against the USA, Chile and Brazil.

He says, "I've been in there the last couple of years, but this year it looks unreal... so hopefully [I] have a good ITM [Cup] and good rest of the season and get selected for that."

The immediate attention for Wainui will be getting another opportunity for the Chiefs against the Hurricanes this Friday night in Hamilton.

