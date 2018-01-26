Waikato-Tainui performing well at Māori Basketball nationals

Daniel Green, captain of the Waikato/ Tainui open men's team says they are on track to make the finals of the National Māori Basketball tournament in Rotorua. Since playing for the NZ Māori he believes he has grown as a leader supporting the up and coming talent in Māori Basketball.

"The main goal is to focus on your health, fitness and mental state, the mind should be clear, this will help you in basketball having a focused mind," says Green.

Last month Green, who is also a member of the National Māori team, played in Australia in the Trans-Tasman.

He says it reminded him of why he loves the sport, "I had a really good there, I was given the opportunity to captain the team while in Australia."

All Waikato-Tainui teams are performing well. The open men's team have won the national title for the last three years and the women are hoping to do the same.

"We want to win, but it's also good to celebrate amount all our people, friends and family this week."

The finals begin at 1pm.